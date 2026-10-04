Anthropic launches Claude Tag AI assistant built into Slack
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Tag, a new AI assistant built right into Slack.
You can tag it with @Claude to help answer questions, join in on team conversations, or even handle tasks, all out in the open so everyone sees what's happening.
Fun fact: Anthropic says 65% of its product team's code at Anthropic itself is now created by its internal version of Claude Tag.
Claude Tag gains channel identities
Claude Tag isn't just reactive: it can also pick up on ongoing chats and learn as it goes.
Each Slack channel gets its own Claude identity (so your data stays separate), and admins can scope Claude identities by channel and use case and set token spend limits.
There are activity logs for transparency too.
Right now, it's in beta for Enterprise and Team users, with an introductory launch credit. The goal? Smoother teamwork without losing oversight.