Anthropic launches Claude Tag assistant for Slack in beta
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Tag, an AI assistant built for Slack channels.
Think of it as a smart coworker that can automate tasks and chat with your team right where you work.
Anthropic says 65% of its product team's code is now created by its internal version of Claude Tag, and now it's in beta so more teams can try it out.
Claude Tag background automation and identities
You can talk to Claude Tag directly or let it run in the background to handle tasks on its own.
It's made for Teams and Enterprise users: each Slack channel gets its own "identity," so things like legal chats stay separate from engineering.
Admins get tools to set limits and keep an eye on usage.
Bonus: Anthropic is issuing an introductory launch credit to eligible Enterprise and Team organizations.