Anthropic launches Claude Tag in Slack, 65% product code assisted
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag, an AI tool that works right inside Slack to help teams chat, get answers, and stay organized.
It's already making a splash: 65% of Anthropic's product team's code is now written with help from Claude Tag.
Claude tag runs autonomously inside Slack
Claude Tag can answer questions or handle tasks on its own, so you don't have to keep checking in.
Each Slack channel gets its own unique version for privacy and specific tasks.
Admins can also track spending and see how the AI is being used, making teamwork smoother and more transparent.