Anthropic launches Claude Tag research preview as Slack AI assistant
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Tag in research preview, a new AI assistant for Slack that makes teamwork easier.
If you're on Claude Enterprise or Team, you can simply tag @Claude in your channels to delegate tasks, ask questions, or get instant help.
The cool part? Claude Tag remembers conversations and keeps context, so it's way more helpful than before.
Claude tag syncs approved Slack channels
Claude Tag follows chats, learns how your team works, and pulls info from approved channels to keep everyone in sync. It acts as a shared AI teammate.
Anyone can see its updates live in Slack. Admins can set what Claude can access, keeping things like legal and engineering workflows separate.
Plus, it proactively highlights important info and reminds teams about threads they might've missed.
Anthropic competes with Microsoft and Snowflake
This move helps Anthropic stay competitive with Microsoft and Snowflake as everyone races to build smarter AI tools for work.
With Claude Tag on Slack, teams get faster answers and smoother collaboration, making it a handy upgrade for anyone juggling group projects online.