Anthropic launches Claude Tag research preview as Slack AI assistant Technology Jun 24, 2026

Anthropic just rolled out Claude Tag in research preview, a new AI assistant for Slack that makes teamwork easier.

If you're on Claude Enterprise or Team, you can simply tag @Claude in your channels to delegate tasks, ask questions, or get instant help.

The cool part? Claude Tag remembers conversations and keeps context, so it's way more helpful than before.