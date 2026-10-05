Anthropic launches Claude Tag to act like teammate in Slack
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Tag, an AI tool that acts like a real team member in Slack.
Mention @Claude in any channel, and it can jump into conversations or help out with tasks: no need to leave your chat.
Fun fact: Anthropic says Claude now writes 65% of its product team's code, so it's definitely pulling its weight.
Claude AI replaces old Slack app
Each Slack channel gets its own Claude identity, so your conversations stay separate.
Admins can set limits and check logs to keep things on track.
Right now, Claude Tag is in beta for Enterprise and Team users, replacing the old app (there is a 30-day window to switch).
To sweeten the deal, Anthropic is offering an introductory launch credit for early testers trying it out at work.