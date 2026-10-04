Anthropic launches Cowork for Claude as January 2026 research preview
Anthropic just dropped Cowork, a new feature for Claude that can take over routine stuff like making spreadsheets or drafting documents: basically, it does the boring tasks so you don't have to.
In January 2026, Cowork was released as a test/research preview, initially available only to Claude Max subscribers through the Claude MacOS app, with other users sent to a waitlist.
Cowork works with Google Chrome and can access certain folders on your computer if you let it.
Anthropic's CoPilot macOS-only with safety risks
Cowork is designed to feel like working with a helpful teammate, freeing you up for bigger projects.
But heads up: if instructions aren't clear, it could accidentally delete files or fall for sneaky hacking tricks called prompt injection attacks.
Right now, only Claude Max users on macOS get to try it out, but Anthropic says early feedback will guide future improvements, including availability on Windows and upgraded safety features.