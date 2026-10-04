Anthropic launches Cowork for Claude as January 2026 research preview

Anthropic just dropped Cowork, a new feature for Claude that can take over routine stuff like making spreadsheets or drafting documents: basically, it does the boring tasks so you don't have to.

In January 2026, Cowork was released as a test/research preview, initially available only to Claude Max subscribers through the Claude MacOS app, with other users sent to a waitlist.

Cowork works with Google Chrome and can access certain folders on your computer if you let it.