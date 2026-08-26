Anthropic launches shared memory for Claude chat and Claude Cowork
Technology
Anthropic just launched a shared memory system for Claude Chat and Claude Cowork, so anything you discuss in one can help with tasks in the other, making teamwork and project follow-ups way smoother.
Just a heads-up: this doesn't include Claude Code, which still works on its own.
Anthropic adds automatic memory controls
Now, memory updates happen automatically during chats: no need to ask the AI to "remember this."
You can pause, reset, or edit what's saved anytime using the new Settings menu in the new Memory section.
Sensitive info like health or politics is kept out by default unless you choose otherwise.
For Enterprise and Teams users, these features are off by default but might be available if eligible.