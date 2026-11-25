Anthropic launches Siren to stress test Claude AI security
Anthropic just introduced Siren, a new test called to put its Claude AI models through some tough security tests.
Basically, they set up controlled situations with obvious weaknesses (like passwords) to see how the AIs react.
The big takeaway: giving the AI clearer instructions and adding extra safety checks really helps reduce security slip-ups.
Anthropic adds findings to pre-release testing
Siren ran over 1,700 tests across 26 intentionally weak setups using models like Claude Mythos 5 and Opus 5.5.
Newer versions were much less likely to mess up, with violations as low as 0.6%.
Anthropic also improved things by adding better instructions and tools for flagging issues, even if it meant the AIs finished fewer tasks.
Now, these insights are part of their regular testing before release (a solid move toward making AI safer and more trustworthy).