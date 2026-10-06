Anthropic launches Slack-based Claude Tag, says internal-version makes 65% product-code
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag, an AI tool that basically acts like a super helpful coworker right inside your Slack channels.
It can jump into chats, understand the conversation, and even handle tasks on its own, either responding to messages or working quietly in the background.
Anthropic says 65% of its product team's code is now created by its internal version of Claude Tag, so it's not just for small stuff.
Claude tag privacy controls and limits
Claude Tag is built with privacy in mind; each Slack channel gets its own "identity," and admins can control who uses it.
It also allows administrators to set token spend limits for the organization overall, and for individual channels, for cost prediction, and logs everything for transparency.
Right now, it's in beta for teams and enterprise users (with some launch credits up for grabs), but Anthropic says they're planning to expand Claude Tag more widely over time, including beyond Slack.