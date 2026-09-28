Anthropic launches Sonnet 5.5 mid tier AI 30% faster
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Sonnet 5.5, its latest mid-tier AI that's all about speed and saving costs.
It's 30% quicker than the earlier Sonnet 5 and handles things like coding and document creation more efficiently, making it a handy upgrade for anyone who needs results fast.
Sonnet 5.5 runs multiple agents affordably
Sonnet 5.5 isn't just faster: it can run multiple agents at once without blowing the budget, which makes it more flexible than previous models.
It even beats Anthropic's higher-end Opus in some coding tasks.
Looking ahead, Anthropic is planning an update to its smallest model, Haiku (release date still under wraps).
All this comes as big names like OpenAI and Meta are also dropping new AI models, so there's a lot happening in the space right now.