Anthropic launches Sonnet 5.5 mid tier AI 30% faster

Sonnet 5.5 isn't just faster: it can run multiple agents at once without blowing the budget, which makes it more flexible than previous models.

It even beats Anthropic's higher-end Opus in some coding tasks.

Looking ahead, Anthropic is planning an update to its smallest model, Haiku (release date still under wraps).

All this comes as big names like OpenAI and Meta are also dropping new AI models, so there's a lot happening in the space right now.