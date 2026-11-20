Anthropic led by Dario Amodei posts record $81B Nasdaq IPO
Anthropic, the AI startup led by Dario Amodei, just pulled off a record-breaking $81 billion IPO on the Nasdaq.
What sets them apart? They're all about building powerful AI, while putting safety and ethics first.
Amodei, who once worked at OpenAI, says the money raised will help Anthropic keep pushing for responsible innovation in an industry that's moving fast.
Dario Amodei draws investor support
Amodei started out as an anti-war physicist and has always focused on tech that does good.
Anthropic has faced some big challenges, including disagreements with the Pentagon and even pausing work on a new AI model because of security worries, but they've stuck to their principles.
Investors seem to believe in this mission too: shares opened way above the IPO price, showing strong support for safe and ethical AI even when outside pressures are high.