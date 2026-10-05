Anthropic logs Claude users out, wipes payment data after malware
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind AI chatbot Claude, just logged affected users out and wiped payment information after a malware attack hit its users.
Hackers used sneaky programs called infostealers to grab session data and steal usage credits, showing that even AI accounts are now targets, not just your regular logins or bank details.
Claude users should scan devices
If you use Claude, double-check your devices for any sketchy software and run a malware scan.
To get back in, you'll need to log in again and re-enter your payment information.
Anthropic says it will refund unauthorized charges from these hacks but may not be responsible for doing so if you got infected through pirated software, so keep an eye on your account activity.