Anthropic logs out users after malware targets Claude AI accounts

Hackers are using sneaky programs like Vidar, Lumma, StealC, RedLine (for Windows), and Atomic Stealer (for some Macs) to break into accounts, sometimes after people download cracked games or pirated software.

Anthropic isn't necessarily responsible for refunding unauthorized payments when malware infections result from users engaging in illegal activities, such as downloading cracked software or pirating material.

If you think you're at risk, run a full malware scan and clean up any sketchy apps before logging back in and updating your payment details.