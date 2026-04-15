Anthropic lowers Claude Enterprise pricing to per seat usage commitments

Anthropic reports RRR past $30B

The company says most of the heavy token use came from specific ways people were using Claude, so they're working to make things more efficient.

This shake-up comes as Anthropic said its run-rate revenue (RRR) shot past $30 billion (up from $9 billion last year).

To keep up with demand, they're teaming up with Google and Broadcom to boost their TPU capacity expected to come online starting in 2027, a step that fits right in with the idea of treating AI services like utilities, something OpenAI's Sam Altman talked about recently.