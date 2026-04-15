Anthropic lowers Claude Enterprise pricing to per seat usage commitments
Anthropic just switched up how you pay for Claude AI enterprise pricing: now it's per seat with usage commitments, instead of the old subscription tiers.
Prices are actually lower than before, and this change comes amid reports of high token consumption and Anthropic's investigation into token burn.
It also puts Claude on a similar footing with other big AI players.
Anthropic reports RRR past $30B
The company says most of the heavy token use came from specific ways people were using Claude, so they're working to make things more efficient.
This shake-up comes as Anthropic said its run-rate revenue (RRR) shot past $30 billion (up from $9 billion last year).
To keep up with demand, they're teaming up with Google and Broadcom to boost their TPU capacity expected to come online starting in 2027, a step that fits right in with the idea of treating AI services like utilities, something OpenAI's Sam Altman talked about recently.