Anthropic makes Sonnet 5 default for free and Pro plans Technology Jun 30, 2026

Anthropic just rolled out Sonnet 5, its latest AI model built to handle things like planning and using tools (think browsers and terminals) on its own.

It's now the default for all Free and Pro plans, starting at $2 per million input tokens (going up to $3 in September), making advanced AI more accessible without breaking the bank.