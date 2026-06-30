Anthropic makes Sonnet 5 default for free and Pro plans
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Sonnet 5, its latest AI model built to handle things like planning and using tools (think browsers and terminals) on its own.
It's now the default for all Free and Pro plans, starting at $2 per million input tokens (going up to $3 in September), making advanced AI more accessible without breaking the bank.
Sonnet 5 outperforms earlier models
Sonnet 5 outperforms earlier models in complex coding and computing tasks. It also comes with improved safety features.
Anthropic says it matches Opus 4.8's performance but at a lower price.
While it's less risky than some top-tier models, it still shows more misaligned behavior than Mythos Preview, reminding us that perfecting AI alignment is still a work in progress.