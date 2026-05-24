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Anthropic prepares for early launch of Mythos AI model
Mythos could be available via Claude tools

Anthropic prepares for early launch of Mythos AI model

By Akash Pandey
May 24, 2026
04:30 pm
What's the story

Anthropic's highly anticipated AI model, Mythos, could be launching sooner than expected. The speculation comes from a report by Testing Catalog, which found references to "claude-mythos-1-preview" in Anthropic's source code and Claude Security interface. This development hints at the possibility of the AI start-up bringing its advanced AI model closer to public access through tools like Claude Code and Claude Security.

Cloud presence

Mythos spotted on Google Cloud and AWS

The Testing Catalog report also noted the presence of the Mythos model on Google Cloud and AWS through a vulnerability discovery program. Some users even got a glimpse of the 'Mythos 1' model in Claude. This further strengthens the theory that Anthropic is preparing for an early launch of its advanced AI technology.

Dashboard update

New Claude security dashboard in the works

Along with the possible launch of Mythos, Anthropic is also working on a new Claude Security dashboard. The updated interface will show discovered vulnerabilities, historical charts for seven and 30 days, and detailed triage results. As for Mythos itself, it's Anthropic's most powerful model to date. The company has previously described it as the first model capable of surpassing all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting vulnerabilities.

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Security concerns

Mythos has already discovered thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities

Since its introduction, Mythos has found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities across operating systems, browsers, and open-source software projects. Anthropic had initially withheld the model over concerns about potential misuse. However, the company has now said that once it develops necessary safeguards against misuse, it intends to make Mythos-class models available via a general release.

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