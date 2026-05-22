Microsoft's AI chip could soon power Anthropic's Claude

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to supply its custom artificial intelligence (AI) chips, the Maia 200, to Anthropic . The deal would mark a major win for Microsoft as it looks to catch up with cloud competitors Amazon and Google in providing specialized AI silicon. The Maia 200 processor will also be used by OpenAI's GPT-5.2 model, but has not yet been made available on Azure cloud services.

Capacity crunch Anthropic's compute challenges and AWS deal Anthropic has been facing "difficulties with compute," Dario Amodei, the company's co-founder and CEO, said earlier this month. The demand for computing capacity has increased due to the growing popularity of its Claude assistant and Claude Code tool for AI-assisted programming. To meet this demand, Anthropic has been relying on NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) and recently signed a 10-year deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use its custom Trainium chips.

Strategic alliances Cloud partnerships with Amazon and Google In addition to the AWS deal, Anthropic has also announced plans to use Google's tensor processing unit chips. The company also relies on cloud services from both Amazon and Google. These partnerships highlight Anthropic's aggressive strategy to build a robust computational foundation for its AI systems.

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