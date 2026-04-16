Anthropic opens applications for AI safety fellowship for early-career applicants

Fellowship: $3,850 weekly, $15,000 monthly compute

This four-month fellowship comes with a weekly stipend of $3,850 plus $15,000 per month in compute funding.

Fellows will work out of Berkeley or London under senior mentors.

If you are from India, you will need solid Python skills and a background in computer science, math, physics or related fields (no Ph.D. required) and work authorisation in the US, UK, or Canada.

Research topics include AI security and interpretability, with opportunities to publish your work.

Apply through the Anthropic Fellows portal; the deadline for the July cohort is April 26, 2026.