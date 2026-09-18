Anthropic opens Bay Area biology lab for AI medicine research

Anthropic's head of life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, said the lab is focused on creating smart solutions for real-world science challenges.

Anthropic says it does not intend to compete directly with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies whose businesses focus on bringing medicines to market.

CEO Dario Amodei linked its interest in medicine to personal experience, having written about his father's death from a disease before an effective treatment became available.

The company is also making sure safety comes first by setting standards for how AI interacts with lab equipment and keeping human oversight important as it develops automated laboratory systems.