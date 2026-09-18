Anthropic opens Bay Area biology lab for AI medicine research
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude chatbot, just launched a biology lab in the Bay Area to see how AI can help tackle tough problems in medicine and biology, especially where there's not much commercial funding.
It's all about pushing AI further into scientific research and finding new ways it can make a difference.
Anthropic lab stresses safety and noncompetition
Anthropic's head of life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, said the lab is focused on creating smart solutions for real-world science challenges.
Anthropic says it does not intend to compete directly with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies whose businesses focus on bringing medicines to market.
CEO Dario Amodei linked its interest in medicine to personal experience, having written about his father's death from a disease before an effective treatment became available.
The company is also making sure safety comes first by setting standards for how AI interacts with lab equipment and keeping human oversight important as it develops automated laboratory systems.