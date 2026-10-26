Anthropic president Daniela Amodei questions OpenAI ethics over Pentagon deal
Anthropic's president, Daniela Amodei, is questioning OpenAI's ethics after it struck a deal with the Pentagon: something Anthropic refused to do because of its AI restrictions for military use.
On a podcast with Walter Isaacson, Daniela Amodei wondered if OpenAI was acting on "Was this a really principled stand that another technology company took based on their own ethics, or was it an opportunistic moment?"
This public disagreement is the latest chapter in their ongoing rivalry, which began when the Amodeis left OpenAI back in 2021 over safety concerns.
Anthropic moves ahead with Nasdaq IPO
Even with all this drama, Anthropic is pushing ahead with its Nasdaq IPO announced today.
The company pulled in more than $16 billion in revenue but still posted an $80.7 million loss for the first half of 2026.
Meanwhile, Anthropic challenged the administration's actions in federal court after refusing to loosen its military AI rules, leading President Trump to order federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's products and the Pentagon to designate the company a supply-chain risk, and a riskier business outlook as it heads toward going public.