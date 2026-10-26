Anthropic president Daniela Amodei questions OpenAI ethics over Pentagon deal

Anthropic's president, Daniela Amodei, is questioning OpenAI's ethics after it struck a deal with the Pentagon: something Anthropic refused to do because of its AI restrictions for military use.

On a podcast with Walter Isaacson, Daniela Amodei wondered if OpenAI was acting on "Was this a really principled stand that another technology company took based on their own ethics, or was it an opportunistic moment?"

This public disagreement is the latest chapter in their ongoing rivalry, which began when the Amodeis left OpenAI back in 2021 over safety concerns.