Anthropic previews model hardware standard letting AI control lab equipment
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a sneak peek of its Model Hardware Standard (MHS), a new framework that lets AI actually control lab gear like microscopes and robotic arms.
The idea? Make it way easier for AI to handle complex stuff in drug research, lab work, and even quantum computing.
Anthropic tests MHS with partners
Right now, MHS is being tested with partners to make sure it's safe.
Anthropic is sharing an early version of the MHS with partners before making it open source.