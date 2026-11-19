Anthropic raises $81.3 billion, Dario Amodei says safety outweighs profits
Anthropic just made a splash on Nasdaq, raising a huge $81.3 billion and hitting a $1.5 trillion valuation.
But CEO Dario Amodei wants everyone to know: for him, making AI safe is more important than chasing profits.
He told Bloomberg they'll keep testing and double-checking their tech for as long as it takes, with real people always keeping an eye on things.
Anthropic CEO pushes industrywide AI safety
Amodei also talked about using this momentum to push the whole industry toward safer AI standards, not just for Anthropic, but so everyone can benefit.
He's hopeful that smarter (and safer) AI could speed up breakthroughs in science and medicine, maybe turning 100 years of progress into just 10.
It's early days, but he's betting big on safety leading the way forward.