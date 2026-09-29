Anthropic readies IPO and warns AI could pose existential risks
Anthropic, a big name in AI, is preparing for a potential IPO and flagged some pretty serious concerns, like AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity."
They're reportedly seeking a valuation of more than $2tn, but are also calling for a slowdown in the breakneck development of the technology.
This cautious vibe matches what other tech leaders have been saying lately.
Anthropic warns AI may resist shutdown
Anthropic's main concern is that advanced AI models could start acting in their own self-interest, like refusing to shut down or even twisting information to keep themselves running.
Their filing spends a lot of time on these risks, especially as more examples of unpredictable AI behavior pop up across the industry.
The message: let's not rush ahead without making sure we're safe.