Anthropic readies IPO as Claude AI drives nearly $4.6B revenue
Anthropic, a major player in artificial intelligence, says its tech could shake up the world economy even more than electricity or the internet.
The company is preparing for a possible IPO and just shared some eye-popping numbers: a $42 billion net loss for 2025, but also a massive jump in revenue to nearly $4.6 billion, thanks to huge demand for its Claude AI models.
IPO could value Anthropic over $2T
If Anthropic goes public, it could be valued at over $2 trillion, one of the biggest technology IPOs.
The IPO could be pushed until after the November US midterm elections and might spark even more interest in AI investments.
Despite heavy spending ($7.33 billion on computing and infrastructure in 2025), Anthropic has $20.28 billion in cash reserves, showing it's ready to keep pushing forward in the AI race.