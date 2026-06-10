Anthropic releases Fable 5 blocking hacking and biology questions
Anthropic just dropped Fable 5, its newest AI model with built-in safety upgrades. It won't answer questions about hacking or biology.
Launching Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Fable 5 will send any restricted queries over to Opus 4.8 instead.
Mythos 5 via Project Glasswing
There's also Mythos 5, a less restricted version rolling out to select users through Project Glasswing.
After some worries about Mythos being used to identify and exploit vulnerabilities, Anthropic put Fable 5 through over 1,000 hours of bug bounty testing: red teamers didn't find any universal jailbreaks.
The model's already shown off its skills: Stripe used it to finish a two-month project in just one day. Plus, Mythos has helped scientists crack protein mysteries in the lab.
Anthropic says wider access is through Project Glasswing, with trusted partners.