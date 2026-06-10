Anthropic releases Fable 5 blocking hacking and biology questions

Mythos 5 via Project Glasswing

There's also Mythos 5, a less restricted version rolling out to select users through Project Glasswing.

After some worries about Mythos being used to identify and exploit vulnerabilities, Anthropic put Fable 5 through over 1,000 hours of bug bounty testing: red teamers didn't find any universal jailbreaks.

The model's already shown off its skills: Stripe used it to finish a two-month project in just one day. Plus, Mythos has helped scientists crack protein mysteries in the lab.

Anthropic says wider access is through Project Glasswing, with trusted partners.