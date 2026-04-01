Anthropic reportedly prepares Claude Opus 4.7 to simplify digital creation
Technology
Anthropic is reportedly preparing to launch Claude Opus 4.7, an AI tool that could help users create websites, landing pages, or presentations; no design experience needed.
The idea is to make digital creation way more accessible for everyone, whether you're a tech pro or just starting out.
Claude Opus 4.7 sparks investor concerns
With Claude Opus 4.7 on the horizon, big names like Adobe, Wix, and GoDaddy have already seen their stock prices dip as investors worry about AI taking over web design tasks.
Figma shares fell around 6%, showing just how much this new tech could shake up the industry.