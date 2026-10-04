Anthropic rolls out 'dreaming' feature for Claude managed agents

With "dreaming," agents can now update their own memories or let developers approve incoming changes automatically, making them better at what they do over time.

Anthropic also improved how these AIs work together and stay accurate.

The company is big on AI safety too: they've studied things like Claude's sense of right and wrong, and even its emotional patterns.

Right now, "dreaming" is in research preview mode; developers need to request access if they want to try it out.