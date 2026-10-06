Anthropic rolls out unified Claude platform combining chat and Cowork

With the revamped Claude, you can create slides using Claude Design and either present right there or download them as PowerPoint or PDF files.

Task management is smoother too: Claude now can figure out what a task needs, so what Cowork and Design can do is available from any conversation, with the context, skills, and connectors you already have.

Plus, anything you make with Claude Design, Slides, or Docs lives at one shareable link, making collaboration super easy.

This move puts Anthropic right up there with tools like Google Workspace for anyone looking to stay organized online.