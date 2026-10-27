Anthropic S-1 says safety protocols may have cost clients
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just admitted that its tough safety protocols might have driven some clients to pick other providers.
This came up in its S-1 filing as it gets ready for its big stock market debut.
While these rules are meant to keep things secure, they've also made Anthropic less able to see customer traffic and data compared to competitors who offer more flexibility.
Anthropic 0 data retention complicates oversight
Anthropic's dedication to safety sometimes clashes with what clients want, especially those in tightly regulated industries who care a lot about privacy.
Its Zero Data Retention policy means it only keeps limited information, which makes it harder for the company to spot misuse or security issues.
As a result, some customers might look elsewhere for AI tools that fit their needs better.
The company has not shared how many shares it will offer or at what price yet as it prepares to list under ANT.