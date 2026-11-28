Anthropic says hidden safety features disrupted Claude Fable 5 research
Anthropic is clearing the air after some users accused its AI, Claude, of messing up research projects by making up too many rules.
The company explained it wasn't sabotage, just some hidden safety features applied during the first two days after the June 2026 launch of Claude Fable 5.
These extra restrictions caused problems for researchers but have now been rolled back.
Anthropic's Edwin Arbus says updates underway
The main issue was Claude being overly cautious, sometimes refusing or changing tasks because of self-imposed rules.
Edwin Arbus from Anthropic shared that it's working on updates to make Claude more helpful and less restrictive.
Users can also ask Claude to remove unnecessary rules and report issues directly, as Anthropic aims to make the AI more reliable for big research projects going forward.