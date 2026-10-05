Anthropic shuts AI models worldwide after US export directive
Technology
Anthropic has shut down its AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, worldwide after a US export directive over a reported potential jailbreak.
The shutdown came because officials found a way to get around the models' safety controls, though Anthropic insists these issues are minor and not unique to its tech.
Anthropic seeks fair treatment industrywide
Anthropic says these kinds of loopholes exist across the whole AI industry (not just with them) and even big names like OpenAI face similar challenges.
They are pushing for all companies to be treated fairly while working closely with Washington to keep AI safe without unnecessary restrictions.