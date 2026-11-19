Anthropic starts high profile IPO as Dario Amodei pledges safety
Anthropic just kicked off a high-profile IPO, but CEO Dario Amodei says they are not letting business hype distract them from what matters: keeping AI safe and under human control.
He made it clear that no amount of pressure, business or political, will make them cut corners on responsibility.
Anthropic will pace AI deployment
Amodei pointed out how AI could do amazing things in medicine, but warned that moving too fast could be risky.
He said Anthropic would pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as was necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control.
Co-founder Daniela Amodei added that Anthropic was built around risk mitigation, and they want to set the standard for safe, responsible AI so tech helps people without sacrificing security.