Amodei pointed out how AI could do amazing things in medicine, but warned that moving too fast could be risky.

He said Anthropic would pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as was necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control.

Co-founder Daniela Amodei added that Anthropic was built around risk mitigation, and they want to set the standard for safe, responsible AI so tech helps people without sacrificing security.