Anthropic tests Cowork for Claude to handle spreadsheets and documents
Technology
Anthropic is testing Cowork, a handy new feature for its AI chatbot, Claude.
With Cowork, you can have Claude handle everyday tasks like making spreadsheets or drafting docs; just give it a prompt and it gets things done while keeping you updated along the way.
Cowork macOS preview for Claude Max
You get to decide what folders and tools Claude can access, including Google Chrome and connectors.
Right now, Cowork is only available as a research preview for Claude Max users on macOS.
Anthropic knows there are some risks, like the chance of misreading instructions or even deleting files by mistake, so the tool always asks before doing anything major.
They're also listening to user feedback to make Cowork safer and more flexible in future updates.