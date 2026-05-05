Anthropic unveils 10 finance AI agents alongside JPMorgan Chase CEO

Goldman Sachs, Visa adopt Anthropic agents

The agents work with Anthropic's Claude Code and Cowork platforms, and you can tweak them to fit your company's style or rules.

Nicholas Lin from Anthropic highlighted that these AIs are smart enough for finance but flexible for other uses too.

In less than a year, big names like Goldman Sachs and Visa have already signed on, using the tech to boost cybersecurity and efficiency.