Anthropic unveils 10 finance AI agents alongside JPMorgan Chase CEO
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out 10 AI agents built for the finance world, announced alongside JPMorgan Chase's CEO in New York.
These tools can handle tasks like building pitchbooks, checking financial statements, and drafting credit memos, basically making a lot of behind-the-scenes work way faster.
Goldman Sachs, Visa adopt Anthropic agents
The agents work with Anthropic's Claude Code and Cowork platforms, and you can tweak them to fit your company's style or rules.
Nicholas Lin from Anthropic highlighted that these AIs are smart enough for finance but flexible for other uses too.
In less than a year, big names like Goldman Sachs and Visa have already signed on, using the tech to boost cybersecurity and efficiency.