Anthropic unveils Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for research
Anthropic just rolled out two new AI models: Claude Fable 5, which is a versatile tool for coding, science research, and handling tricky data (even images), and Claude Mythos 5, a more specialized model for trusted users in cybersecurity and life sciences.
The goal? To speed up research in areas where accuracy really matters.
Fable 5 $10/$50, Mythos access limited
Claude Fable 5 stands out in drug design and molecular biology, with built-in safety checks that reroute sensitive questions to an even more secure model.
It's priced at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.
Mythos 5 is designed for longer research projects and better hypothesis generation but comes with tight monitoring: access right now is limited to select cyber defenders and infrastructure providers through Project Glasswing.
Anthropic says the launch includes stronger safeguards, with Fable 5 using new safety classifiers and Mythos 5 offered under restricted access.