Anthropic unveils Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for research

Fable 5 $10/$50, Mythos access limited

Claude Fable 5 stands out in drug design and molecular biology, with built-in safety checks that reroute sensitive questions to an even more secure model.

It's priced at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.

Mythos 5 is designed for longer research projects and better hypothesis generation but comes with tight monitoring: access right now is limited to select cyber defenders and infrastructure providers through Project Glasswing.

Anthropic says the launch includes stronger safeguards, with Fable 5 using new safety classifiers and Mythos 5 offered under restricted access.