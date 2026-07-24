Anthropic upgrades Claude voice mode with Opus Sonnet haiku
Technology
Anthropic just gave Claude's voice mode a solid upgrade. Now you can pick from three models (Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku) instead of just the speedy but basic Haiku.
The coolest part? Claude automatically picks the last model you used in text chat and then uses that model's fastest version, so conversations can go longer and feel smoother.
Claude voice adds app integrations
The new voice mode connects with apps like Gmail, Google Calendar, Slack, Canva, and Notion, so you can draft emails or update your calendar without leaving your favorite platforms.
Free users get access to Haiku and one app connection. Plus, there's beta support for 10 languages (including English, Hindi, and Spanish), making it even more versatile for everyday tasks.