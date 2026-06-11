Anthropic urges Congress keep state AI laws until federal plan
Anthropic, a major AI player, is urging Congress not to wipe out state-level AI laws until there is a solid federal plan to handle big risks from advanced tech.
The company says strong regulation is needed to prevent catastrophic AI risks, especially after Trump suggested a nationwide framework that would override local rules.
Anthropic calls for mandatory safety checks
Anthropic also recommends mandatory safety checks for powerful AI models and warns that unemployment systems need updating as AI could disrupt jobs fast.
The company's upcoming IPO has grabbed attention, but tensions with the Trump administration, after refusing military use of its tech, have landed Anthropic on a national security blacklist.
Half of Americans fear AI could put them or someone in their household out of work, according to a recent poll.