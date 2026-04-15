Anthropic urges lawmakers to reject Illinois bill limiting AI liability
Anthropic, an AI research company, isn't on board with Illinois's Senate Bill 3444, a bill that would limit how much AI labs are held responsible if their tech is misused and causes serious harm or huge financial loss.
While OpenAI thinks the bill strikes a good balance between innovation and safety, Anthropic wants lawmakers to rethink it, or even drop it altogether.
Anthropic backs Senate Bill 3261 audits
Instead of making it easier for AI companies to dodge responsibility, Anthropic is calling for stronger rules to keep the public safe.
Cesar Fernandez from Anthropic says safety should come before limiting liability.
The company also supports another bill (Senate Bill 3261) that would require all AI developers to have their safety and child protection plans independently checked, showing they're serious about building trustworthy tech.