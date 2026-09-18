Anthropic urges public transparency as AI systems increasingly improve themselves
Technology
AI company Anthropic thinks the public deserves to know what's really going on as AI gets smarter, especially since these systems can now help improve themselves.
It's pushing for new tools that show how much AI is involved in its own growth and how much humans are still in control, so everyone can keep up with the tech.
Anthropic introduces AAIF and urges safeguards
To make things safer, Anthropic introduced the Advanced AI Framework (AAIF), which includes transparency obligations that governments could require, such as risk reports.
CEO Dario Amodei says it's not time to panic, but we do need safeguards that evolve as fast as the tech does, and Anthropic plans to keep sharing updates so people aren't left in the dark.