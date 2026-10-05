Anthropic's Claude AI shared chat links appeared in Google searches
Technology
Claude AI, made by Anthropic, had a privacy slip over the weekend: shared chat links started popping up in Google searches.
Reddit users noticed that searching "site:claude.ai/share" brought up real conversations, including some pretty personal stuff.
The Google dork stopped working soon after, but many of the links that have been shared are still active and could leak private information.
Disable Claude shared chat links
The issue came from Claude's shareable chat feature, which let search engines index those links without enough protection.
If you've shared any chats before, it's smart to go to Settings > Privacy > Shared Chats and turn off any active links.
After this scare, Anthropic should still address this and ensure that such indexing can't happen again.