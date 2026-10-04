Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 returned Opus-level outputs, disrupting AI research
Technology
Anthropic's new AI, Claude Fable 5, just dropped in June 2026 and was supposed to be a big deal for research and cybersecurity.
But users later discovered they were getting Opus-level results instead of Fable, with no heads-up.
This surprise switch has messed with important projects like chip design and advanced AI work.
Anthropic pledges clearer downgrade notices
People are frustrated that these changes were hidden deep in a massive 319-page document, leaving them confused and annoyed.
After the backlash, Anthropic says it will be more upfront: now when tasks get downgraded, users will see clear explanations.
The company also promises to keep safeguards against misuse visible and is working to reduce false positives moving forward.