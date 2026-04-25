Anthropic's Claude hooks into Uber Eats, Spotify, TurboTax and more
Technology
Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, now hooks into popular apps like Uber Eats, Spotify, TurboTax, and more.
You can order food, book reservations with Resy, get music or podcast picks that follow you across devices on Spotify, and even check your tax estimates in real time through TurboTax.
Other handy connections include Instacart for groceries and Booking.com for travel.
Anthropic plans more app integrations
Anthropic says even more app integrations are coming soon to make everyday tasks smoother.
The goal? To turn Claude into a one-stop helper for managing your daily life: no extra hassle required.