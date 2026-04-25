Anthropic's Claude hooks into Uber Eats, Spotify, TurboTax and more Technology Apr 25, 2026

Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, now hooks into popular apps like Uber Eats, Spotify, TurboTax, and more.

You can order food, book reservations with Resy, get music or podcast picks that follow you across devices on Spotify, and even check your tax estimates in real time through TurboTax.

Other handy connections include Instacart for groceries and Booking.com for travel.