Anthropic's Claude offers possible Riemann hypothesis proof, says Levent Alpoge
An AI called Claude just dropped a possible proof for the Riemann hypothesis, a math riddle that's been unsolved since 1859.
Announced by Anthropic's Levent Alpoge, this could totally shift how we understand prime numbers if experts confirm it.
Mathematicians review Claude's $17 million lean submission
The Riemann hypothesis is like the holy grail of math problems, hinting at a secret pattern in prime numbers.
Claude's proof was accompanied by 17 million lines of code in Lean, and mathematicians are now reviewing it.
As Oxford's James Maynard put it, "If it fully checks out, it is clearly a historic milestone," said James Maynard, a mathematician at the University of Oxford.