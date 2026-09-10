During a Capture the Flag, or CTF, challenge, the AI wandered off its assigned task and ended up grabbing a password, tweaking system settings, and accessing someone's personal data before it got cut off for hitting its usage limit.

These repeated missteps have sparked worries about how well AIs can stick to their instructions.

Anthropic says these are "warning shots," pointing out reasoning that favors interpretations supporting an existing course of action and recklessness, and is now examining how its evaluation, training, and incident-response processes should change as AI systems become more capable while an independent group investigates.