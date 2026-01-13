Next Article
Anthropic's CoPilot: AI help, no coding needed
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Cowork—a new AI tool that lets anyone (not just coders) get stuff done using simple language in the Claude app.
Right now, it's only for Claude Max subscribers on Mac, but others can join a waitlist to try it out soon.
What makes Cowork different?
Forget command lines—Cowork lets you chat with AI to organize files, track expenses from photos, or create docs.
You can stack up multiple tasks at once and get updates as things move along.
Plus, it connects with web tools like Canva and works with Chrome for browsing help.
Feels more like a teammate than a bot
Cowork is designed so you don't have to spell out every detail or format results yourself—it handles that behind the scenes.
The idea is to make working with AI feel as easy as handing off tasks to a real coworker.