MTA wants AI to watch NYC subways for safety Technology Jan 13, 2026

The MTA is looking to bring artificial intelligence into New York City's subway system, hoping it can spot threats in real time by analyzing video from more than 15,000 cameras across stations, trains, and busses.

The idea is for AI to catch things like weapons, suspicious packages, or risky crowd surges—stuff that's tough for humans to monitor nonstop.