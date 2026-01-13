Meet 2025 MN45: The fastest-spinning asteroid ever found

What makes this discovery cool?

The team sifted through data on nearly 2,000 new asteroids and found a few more speedsters: two others spin in under four minutes, while two more complete a turn in about 13-16 minutes.

These rapid spins suggest these rocks are solid all the way through—not loose piles of rubble.

According to scientific inference, 2025 MN45 is likely a remnant of the dense core of a larger body that was broken apart in a collision.