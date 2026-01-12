Apple App Store developers earned $550 billion since 2008

What else is up at Apple?

Apple Music had its best year ever for listenership and new subscriber growth, which is impressive amid Spotify's longstanding dominance of the market—helped along by Shazam's billion monthly song recognitions and some artists leaving Spotify over recent controversies.

On the streaming side, Apple TV broke viewership records with shows like Pluribus and The Studio, plus scored big deals with Major League Soccer and Formula 1.

For devs, the App Store's commission drops to 15% if you earn under $1 million, making it a bit friendlier for newcomers.