Google's dark web report tool is going away soon Technology Jan 12, 2026

Google is retiring its Dark Web Report tool—the feature that let you check if your personal info had leaked onto shady corners of the internet.

After less than three years, Google says it's pulling the plug because users found the alerts too vague and not all that helpful.

The tool stops scanning for new breaches on January 15, 2026, and everything will be fully deleted by February 16, 2026.