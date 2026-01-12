Google's dark web report tool is going away soon
Google is retiring its Dark Web Report tool—the feature that let you check if your personal info had leaked onto shady corners of the internet.
After less than three years, Google says it's pulling the plug because users found the alerts too vague and not all that helpful.
The tool stops scanning for new breaches on January 15, 2026, and everything will be fully deleted by February 16, 2026.
What should you do now?
If you want to wipe your data before the shutdown, just head to Dark Web Report > Results with your info > Edit monitoring profile > Delete.
Google suggests switching to other built-in security tools like Security Checkup, Password Manager, and 2-Step Verification to keep your accounts safe.
It's a good reminder to stay on top of your digital security—even if one tool disappears.