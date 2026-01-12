Mappls just made public transport way easier in Indian cities Technology Jan 12, 2026

Mappls (by MapmyIndia) has rolled out a new feature that lets you see metro, rail, and bus routes all in one place—no more juggling different apps.

It's live now on iOS and the web, with Android support coming soon.

The goal? Smoother commutes for over 40 million users, thanks to real-time traffic updates and turn-by-turn navigation.