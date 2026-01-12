Next Article
Mappls just made public transport way easier in Indian cities
Technology
Mappls (by MapmyIndia) has rolled out a new feature that lets you see metro, rail, and bus routes all in one place—no more juggling different apps.
It's live now on iOS and the web, with Android support coming soon.
The goal? Smoother commutes for over 40 million users, thanks to real-time traffic updates and turn-by-turn navigation.
Covers 18 big cities—and growing
You can use this feature in 18 major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more.
MapmyIndia says they're teaming up with local transport authorities to bring even better data and add more cities soon.
Built on user feedback—and some business wins
This update is a direct response to what users asked for: easier access to public transport info.
According to the company, government contracts now make up 20% of their revenue.